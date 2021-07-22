Lawrence Rudmann Sr.

Lawrence F. Rudmann Sr., 98, of Ironton, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Patriarch of the Rudmann family, Lawrence, the youngest of 10 siblings, is the parent, with his late wife, Marjorie, of six children.

A WWII veteran, Lawrence served in the 82nd Airborne and parachuted into Normandy on D-Day. He was captured by Nazi forces as a POW until the end of the war.

He was one of the last surviving WWII POWs in Ohio.

Lawrence is survived by his children Rita Rudmann Watters (Nicholas), Lawrence F. Rudmann, Jr. (Cynthia), Joan Rudmann Adkins (Malcolm), Molly Rudmann Browning (Jeffrey), Christopher Rudmann Sr. (Tiffany), and many much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his son Stephen Rudmann.

Funeral and celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.