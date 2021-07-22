July 22, 2021

Lisa Hatfield

Published 1:01 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

Lisa Hatfield

Lisa Hatfield, 47, of South Point, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in Burlington.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

