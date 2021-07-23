Melissa Johnson
Melissa Ann Johnson, 49, of Proctorville, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
