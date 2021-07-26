July 26, 2021

Published 3:40 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

Cheryl Nelson

Cheryl A. Nelson, 59, of Franklin Furnace, died on July 24, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

