Connie Day-Cantrell

Connie Lynn Day-Cantrell died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Bill Flannery, of Defender United Methodist Church, officiating.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, her last wish was for you to donate to Hospice of Huntington in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.