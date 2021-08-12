Michelle Mann

Michelle Ann Mann, 55, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service.

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.