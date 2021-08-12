William Nash

William Bill Nash, 87, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Abbyshire Place, Bidwell, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, June Nash.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Duane Smith. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell Wayne Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.