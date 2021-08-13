John Neal II

Aug. 9, 2021–Nov. 26, 1966

John D. Neal II, 54, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed peacefully on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, after a hard fight with cancer.

He was the husband of Rhonda Grace Neal; father of Courtney Nicole (Michael) Maier and John David (Stephanie) Neal; and pop pop of Adalynn “Punkin Head” and Lacie “Bug” Neal, and Sam “Little Buddy” Maier.

John was born on Nov. 26, 1966, in Ironton. He was the son of John & Karyn Neal and Lana Dee Neal.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Rhonda Grace Miller, in 1985 and his world consisted of his wife, his children and grandchildren.

His last words to his wife and children were, “You are my world.”

He loved his family dearly and his greatest joy in his life was being a pop pop.

John was a 1985 graduate of Ironton High School. He was an avid sports fan, having a love for The Ohio State Buckeye Football program and the Cleveland Browns.

As well as being a devoted family man, John was dedicated to his work. He worked for Marathon Petroleum Company as an area manager of the southern district and was recently recognized for his 35 years of service.

Over the years, John spent many hours mentoring and enjoyed the camaraderie with his work family. He always went above and beyond the duties of his job.

In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and parents, survivors include his brother, Brian “Chop” (Cindy) Neal; his sister, Kimberly Neal; his stepbrothers, Daryn Steed, Eric (Lee Ann) Steed, and Shane (Melanie) Steed; his stepsister, Melissa (Jimmy) Potter; nephew, Josh (Sarah) Adkins; nieces, Sarah and Amber Neal; special cousins, Paul Richard “Dickie” (Angie) Neal and Cindy Neal; his mother-in-law, Lana Miller; his father-in-law, Ronald Miller; his brothers-in-law, Todd Miller and Shawn Miller; and a host of many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Neal Family extends a special thank you to doctor, friend, and neighbor, Dr. Sal Chillemi for his support and love during these difficult times. We also thank a host of special and dear friends, too many to list.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later time.