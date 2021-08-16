Patricia Hensley

Patricia Joan Hensley, 41, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.