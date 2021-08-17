Harry Ferguson

Harry “Jack” Ferguson, 86, of South Point, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.