August 17, 2021

  • 77°

Harry Ferguson

By Obituaries

Published 11:13 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Harry Ferguson

Harry “Jack” Ferguson, 86, of South Point, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mask mandate for his state’s schools. Do you feel Gov. Mike DeWine should do the same in Ohio?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business