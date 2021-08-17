James Walls

James Ed Walls, 93, of Proctorville, died on Monday Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Minister Chris French. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held 12:30– 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.