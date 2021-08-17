Olivia Thompson

Olivia Lee Jones Thompson, 38, of Russell, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by husband, Robert Harold Thompson Jr.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Resurrection Hope U.M. Church, 617 Wyanoke St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton

