EDITORIAL: Campaign season kicks off

With summer ending, not only are schools back in session, but we are once again headed into the fall campaign season.

This year’s off-year elections will not have federal, state or mayoral races on the ballot, but are still important.

Voters will decide on council seats, including Ironton and villages in the county, township trustees and school board members.

While these offices cover a small geographic area, they are still key to shaping policy and future of the county and, as always, we encourage everyone to turn out to vote.

In the coming months, The Ironton Tribune will be focusing on these races, planning our annual voter guide, as well as forums for some of the key races.

We would like to hear from you and get your input on which races interest you most, what issues you would like to see addressed and what you like to hear asked of the candidates, both at forums and in our coverage.

Please share your thoughts with us by emailing briefs@irontontribune.com, or mailing suggestions to 2903 S. 5th St., Ironton, 45638.

An informed and active electorate is key to functioning government and we want to involve the public as much as possible.

We hope to hear from you.