Scoreboard

H.S. scores

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Thursday’s Football Scores

Akr. Hoban 38, Bishop Sycamore 0

Ashland Crestview 45, Loudonville 25

Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Blanchester 7

Barnesville 17, Rayland Buckeye 14

Bellaire 34, Hannibal River 14

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Can. Cent. Cath. 28, Massillon Perry 26, OT

Canfield 24, Poland Seminary 12

Cin. Gamble Montessori 31, Hamilton New Miami 0

Cin. Princeton 58, Cin. Anderson 45

Conneaut 41, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Defiance 7, Napoleon 0

Dover 43, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Eaton 32, Greenville 18

Jackson 42, Logan 7

Kent Roosevelt 6, Akr. Firestone 0

Kettering Fairmont 16, Kettering Alter 7

Lexington 45, Ontario 0

Lima Shawnee 20, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Lima Sr. 60, Tol. Bowsher 0

Navarre Fairless 29, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28, OT

Portsmouth 35, Lucasville Valley 3

Ravenna SE 40, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14

Riverside Stebbins 55, Spring. NW 14

Salem 38, Columbiana Crestview 13

Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Newcomerstown 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 24, Cin. Taft 20

Sycamore Mohawk 33, Tiffin Calvert 7

Tol. Whitmer 49, Tol. Start 18

Warren Howland 6, Niles McKinley 0

Youngs. Ursuline 62, Bishop Hartley 58

Reds’ linescore

Thursday’s Linescore

Miami 000 100 000 — 1 8 0

Cincinnati 000 400 20x — 6 9 0

Neidert, Detwiler (6), Mitchell (7) and Jackson; L.Castillo, Lorenzen (8), Santillan (9) and Stephenson. W–L.Castillo 7-12. L–Neidert 1-2. HRs–Cincinnati, Votto (27).

NFL schedule

National Football League

Preseason Schedule

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.