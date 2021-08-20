Joan Stickler

Joan Carolyn Stickler, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Stickler.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.