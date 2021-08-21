The Ironton in Bloom “Business of the Month” Committee has named Creative Financial Solutions as the IIB’s August’s Business of the Month.

Creative Financial Solutions has been operating since 1988. An Ironton native, Jay Zornes is one of five financial planners that service Ironton, Washington Court House and Barboursville, West Virginia.

Zornes is actively involved with the Ironton community by serving on the Ironton City Schools Board of Education, as well as the Ironton Tiger Clan Booster Club.

He is a member of the Ironton Rotary Club and a member of the Ironton First Church of the Nazarene. He is married to Becky Skipworth Zornes and has two beautiful daughters, Lilly and Julia.

The IIB congratulates CFS for being nominated as August’s Business of the Month.