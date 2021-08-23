Final concert of series set for Tuesday night

Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Concert series will have this season’s finale on Tuesday with The Chase, featuring John Griffiths.

“They are very popular in the area,” said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. “They play great 70s music. If you grew up in the 70s, or your kid did, you remember all that music and they do it right.”

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and will go on for two hours.

Heighton said that this season of concerts has been well-attended.

“We had a couple that has been low and we had a couple that we had more than expected,” he said. “So, it depends a lot on the weather. The past one we had, it rained all night but we still had a good group and we all just got under the shelter and listened to Cole Gannon, a young man that is really up and coming.”

Heighton said he will probably start planning the 2022 line-up of musical acts in October.

“I hope COVID-19 is gone by next summer so they can play again,” he said. “This year, we had a full season as opposed to last year when we only had one month and it was late in the year and the weather was cold. But we did do some. Our sponsors are really great, they paid for a full season but only got four weeks. But we are really grateful to our sponsors.”

The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe and Shakery, Little Caesars Pizza, Citizens Deposit Bank, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Ironton TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance.

The Tuesday Night concerts are held at the Ironton Farmer’s Market on Second Street in downtown Ironton. The shows are free. People are asked to bring a chair.