Sarabeth Parker

Aug. 10, 1965–Aug. 20, 2021

Sarabeth Lutz Parker, 56, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Sarabeth was born Aug. 10, 1965, to the late Saralyn Akins Lutz and Gary Lutz, of Ironton.

Sarabeth was a 1983 graduate of Ironton High School and was very grounded in her faith as a member of Central Christian Church.

She retired after 30 years as a transcriptionist for Our Lady Of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky.

Sarabeth was a wonderful wife, mother, Nonna, daughter, sister and friend.

She was a gentle soul who met everyone with a warm smile and a kind word. She loved spending time at the beach with family and friends.

Living her entire life in Ironton, she naturally loved rooting for the Tigers and the Buckeyes.

She loved the euchre games, pitting her and Deb against other family members.

She also enjoyed the monthly “Card Club” get-together with friends, although they didn’t spend much time playing cards.

She and daughter, Kayla, were the best of friends and inseparable.

Sarabeth liked nothing better than loving on her grandchildren.

She and D hit the lottery when they married one another and they spent 35 wonderful, loving years together.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Patricia and John Parker; sister-in-law, Kathy Parker; and a brother-in-law, Doug Harper.

In addition to her father, she is survived by Dennis Parker, whom she married Aug. 2, 1986; her daughter, Kayla (Brice) Roach, of Ironton; three grandchildren, Easton and Everly Roach and a grandson expected in January; sister, Debra (Bud) Christian of Richmond, Kentucky; brother, David (Paige) Lutz, of Lexington, Kentucky; four sisters-in-law, Sheilah Harper, Pam (Bobby) Rowe, Debbie Parker and Linda Parker, all of Ironton; seven nieces and nephews, Todd (Ashley) Christian, of Louisville, Kentucky, Zack (Christie) Christian, of Richmond, Kentucky, Seth (Danielle Bernard) Christian, of Lexington, Kentucky, Sydney (Kyle) DeLong, of Lexington, Kentucky, Dustin (Kelsey) Harper, of Pedro, Shane (Heather) Harper of Mt. Orab, Parker Row of Ironton; and her sweet dog, Zoe.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Minister Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

To offer condolences to the Parker family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.