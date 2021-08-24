Mary Ferguson

Mary Ferguson, 59, of Crown City, died on Sunday Aug. 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her loving husband Marvin Ferguson.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.