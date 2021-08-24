Mary Ferguson
Mary Ferguson
Mary Ferguson, 59, of Crown City, died on Sunday Aug. 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
She is survived by her loving husband Marvin Ferguson.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Patricia Butler
Patricia Butler Patricia Jean Butler, 74, of Proctorville, formerly of Newton Falls, died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Services will... read more