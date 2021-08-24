Mildred Bowen
Mildred Marie Bowen, 85, of Crown City, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral Service will be noone Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
