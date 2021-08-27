Gary Nance

Gary Lee Nance, 53, of South Point, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Tommy Jones officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.