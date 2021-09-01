Scoreboard

MLB standings

Major League Baseball

All Times EDT

(Late Games Not Included)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 70 60 .538 _

Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3½

New York 65 67 .492 6

Washington 55 75 .423 15

Miami 55 78 .414 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 80 52 .606 _

CINCINNATI 71 62 .534 9½

St. Louis 67 63 .515 12

Chicago 57 75 .432 23

Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 84 47 .641 _

Los Angeles 83 49 .629 1½

San Diego 70 62 .530 14½

Colorado 60 71 .458 24

Arizona 44 89 .331 41

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, CINCINNATI 1

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at CINCINNATI, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at CINCINNATI (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 _

New York 76 55 .580 7

Boston 75 58 .564 9

Toronto 69 62 .527 14

Baltimore 41 90 .313 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 76 56 .576 _

Cleveland 64 64 .500 10

Detroit 62 71 .466 14½

Kansas City 59 71 .454 16

Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 78 53 .595 _

Oakland 73 59 .553 5½

Seattle 70 62 .530 8½

Los Angeles 65 67 .492 13½

Texas 46 85 .351 32

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 3

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Major League Baseball Leaders

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING–T.Turner, Los Angeles, .322; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, .315; Winker, Cincinnati, .307; A.Frazier, San Diego, .304; Riley, Atlanta, .303; B.Harper, Philadelphia, .302; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .299; Soto, Washington, .298; F.Freeman, Atlanta, .296; Segura, Philadelphia, .294.

RUNS–F.Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Soto, Washington, 87; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 86; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 86; Cronenworth, San Diego, 84; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 83; Albies, Atlanta, 82; India, Cincinnati, 79; Muncy, Los Angeles, 79; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 78.

RBI–J.Aguilar, Miami, 92; Duvall, Atlanta, 88; Albies, Atlanta, 86; M.Machado, San Diego, 84; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Votto, Cincinnati, 83; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 81; Riley, Atlanta, 80; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 79.

HITS–T.Turner, Los Angeles, 153; A.Frazier, San Diego, 148; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 144; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 142; Riley, Atlanta, 142; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 138; Edman, St. Louis, 136; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 134; Albies, Atlanta, 133; Swanson, Atlanta, 130.

DOUBLES–Edman, St. Louis, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 32; Winker, Cincinnati, 32; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 31; A.Frazier, San Diego, 30; Story, Colorado, 30; Swanson, Atlanta, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 29.

TRIPLES_D.Peralta, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Cronenworth, San Diego, 6; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 5; A.Frazier, San Diego, 5; Hampson, Colorado, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; Sosa, St. Louis, 4; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 4; 16 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Tatis Jr., San Diego, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Duvall, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 28; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 26; Báez, New York, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 26.

STOLEN BASES–T.Turner, Los Angeles, 26; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 24; S.Marte, Oakland, 22; Edman, St. Louis, 21; Tapia, Colorado, 19; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 18; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 17; Story, Colorado, 17; Hampson, Colorado, 16.

PITCHING–J.Urías, Los Angeles, 15-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 12-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 12-5; Morton, Atlanta, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 11-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 11-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 10-5.

ERA–Buehler, Los Angeles, 2.02; Burnes, Milwaukee, 2.27; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 2.38; Gausman, San Francisco, 2.49; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 2.51; Miley, Cincinnati, 2.74; Musgrove, San Diego, 2.85; Stroman, New York, 2.85; Wainwright, St. Louis, 2.97; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.01.

STRIKEOUTS–Wheeler, Philadelphia, 208; Burnes, Milwaukee, 189; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 188; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 181; Buehler, Los Angeles, 178; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 177; Gausman, San Francisco, 176; Mahle, Cincinnati, 174; Morton, Atlanta, 173; Musgrove, San Diego, 169.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING–Brantley, Houston, .315; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .313; Gurriel, Houston, .313; Mullins, Baltimore, .304; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Bogaerts, Boston, .297; T.Hernández, Toronto, .294; Judge, New York, .294; France, Seattle, .292; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .292.

RUNS–Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 96; Semien, Toronto, 92; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Altuve, Houston, 89; Correa, Houston, 87; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 82; Devers, Boston, 82.

RBI–J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Devers, Boston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Alvarez, Houston, 89; T.Hernández, Toronto, 86; Seager, Seattle, 85; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84.

HITS–Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 151; Mullins, Baltimore, 150; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 149; Bichette, Toronto, 148; Merrifield, Kansas City, 147; Schoop, Detroit, 142;

DOUBLES–Candelario, Detroit, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; 6 tied at 28.

TRIPLES–Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Dalbec, Boston, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4.

HOME RUNS–Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 20; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19.

PITCHING–G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Ray, Toronto, 10-5; Rodón, Chicago, 10-5.

ERA–Lynn, Chicago, 2.59; Ray, Toronto, 2.71; G.Cole, New York, 2.80; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Flexen, Seattle, 3.52; Berríos, Toronto, 3.53; Mize, Detroit, 3.59; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.68; Irvin, Oakland, 3.68.

STRIKEOUTS–Ray, Toronto, 202; G.Cole, New York, 200; Cease, Chicago, 188; Giolito, Chicago, 175; Montas, Oakland, 167; Rodón, Chicago, 163.

H.S. scores

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Football Scores

Bellaire 47, Toronto 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 16, St. Henry 12

Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0

Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22

Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21

Cin. Purcell Marian 16, Cin. College Prep. 14

Cle. Benedictine 24, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14

Cle. VASJ 34, Parma Hts. Holy Name 16

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, Beaver Eastern 8

Day. Oakwood 20, Day. Northridge 16

DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18

Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3

Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cols. KIPP 6

Galloway Westland 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Youngs. Valley Christian 21

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, New Paris National Trail 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Delphos St. John’s 13

Minford 33, Chesapeake 0

Minster 27, Cols. Crusaders 6

Portsmouth 34, Portsmouth W. 7

Sebring McKinley 29, Ashtabula St. John 8

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Grove City Christian 7

Spring. Greenon 20, Spring. NW 0

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36, Carrick, Pa. 6

Warren JFK 44, Berlin Center Western Reserve 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42, Bridgeport 22

Reds’ linescore

Monday’s Linescore

St. Louis 200 001 000 — 3 8 1

Cincinnati 010 000 000 — 1 2 0

Lester, McFarland (7), L.García (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Castillo, Cessa (7), Hoffman (8), Wilson (9) and T.Stephenson. W–Lester 5-6. L–Castillo 7-14. Sv–Gallegos (3). HRs–St. Louis, Goldschmidt (22). Cincinnati, Farmer (12).

MLB Wild Card

Wild Card Standings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 83 49 .629 _

CINCINNATI 71 62 .534 _

San Diego 70 62 .530 ½

St. Louis 67 63 .515 2½

Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3

New York 65 67 .492 5½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct GB

New York 76 55 .580 _

Boston 75 59 .560 _

Oakland 73 59 .553 1

Seattle 70 62 .530 4

Toronto 69 62 .527 4½

NFL standings

National Football League

Exhibition Final Standings

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 76 30

New England 3 0 0 1.000 79 33

N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52

Miami 2 1 0 .667 79 63

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45

Houston 2 1 0 .667 62 44

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 81 33

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 68 60

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 74 20

Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 59 36

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73

Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 58 60

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 3 0 0 1.000 80 21

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51

Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 47 57

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 23 48

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 2 0 .333 33 72

Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 40 51

Dallas 0 4 0 .000 47 89

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50

Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 40 69

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 79

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 1 0 .667 62 78

Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69

Green Bay 0 3 0 .000 21 68

Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 65 39

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 37 50

L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 47

REGUALR SEASON

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)