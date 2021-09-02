Recovery event set for Thursday

Harm reduction group also setting up weekly throughout county

SOUTH POINT — An event on Friday allowed a local harm reduction program a chance to meet with the community and connect to those fighting addiction.

Cocoon Harm Reduction, a service provided by Land of Goshen Treatment Center, based in Ironton, had a table set up on the lot of the Country Hearth Inn.

“We are meeting with people,” Allison Mouery, director for Cocoon, said. “We are providing Narcan, if needed, bags with toiletries, recovery Bibles and other things.”

Mouery said they plan to set up again each week at a different location and that these would be announced on Land of Goshen’s Facebook page.

In addition, the group is planning an event for this week at the Ironton Farmers Market.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, but postponed due adverse weather, the Somebody’s Someone event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.

Those attending are asked to bring shoes to line up for a display honoring those lost to overdose, while there will be speakers on the topic, as well as information and resources provided.

The event is open to the community and will also have food, entertainment and a backpack giveaway.

“Everyone is welcome to come,” Mouery said.

Land of Goshen described itself as “bridging the gap between addiction and recovery,” with a goal to “provide shelter during the process of transformation.”

Moury said the group is seeking more partners from other agencies and groups for their mission.