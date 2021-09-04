Marriage Licenses
• Collin Bryce Damron, 24, Proctorville, and Kendra Jo Kazee, 21, Proctorville.
• Shawn Matthews Cremeans, 23, South Point, and Destinee Rachell Pauley, 23, South Point.
• Roger Keith Salyers, 60, Pedro, and Brenda Sue Byrd, 61, Pedro.
• John Michael Trenton Shaffer, 27, Cabell, West Virginia, and Miranda Dawn Moore, 23, Lawrence County.
• James Aron Barker, 28, Ashland, Ky, and Kayla Renea Stephens, 20, Ashland, Kentucky.
• Brandon Charles Schob, 24, South Webster, and Kali Sujean Thompson, 22, Ironton.
• Haley Sartin, 18, Proctorville, and Isaiah Nathanial White, 21, Proctorville.
• Travis Levi Hamilton, 25, Ironton, and Brittni Kay Newman, 22, Proctorville.
• Austin Tyler Allen Poe, 22, South Point, and Elizabeth Rose Dalton, 24, South Point.
• Evan Wade Sullivan, 33, Kenova, West Virginia, and Shayne Leigh Goedel, 32, Kenova, West Virginia.
• Frankie Lee Jones, 50, Ironton, and Deborah Lynn Davidson, 48, Ironton.
• Jason Nathaniel Cassidy, 23, Kenova, West Virginia, and Anna Christine Litchfeild, 23, South Point.
• Johnathan Matthew Scarberry, 37, Huntington, West Virginia, and Mimeti Ilene Patrick, 35, Huntington, West Virginia.
• Curtis Dale Dudley, 26, W. College Inn, Indiana, and Alyssa Gayle Monnig, 23, Pedro.
• Aaron Drake Cox, 22, Proctorville, and Erika Kristian Duede, 23, Proctorville.
• Terry Ray Schneider, 37, South Point, and Belinda Denise Landers, 44, South Point.
• Kelly Arlo McDaniel, 40, Chesapeake, and Tia Michelle Monday, 28, Chesapeake.
• Jose Pedro Mosqueda Jr., 46, Chesapeake, and Alisha Lynn Hawk, 40, Chesapeake.
• Timothy AC Smith, 34, Franklin Furnace, and Erica Leeann Mullins, 31, Franklin Furnace.
• Jason Michael Julian Jr., 18, Proctorville, and Rebeckah Gregory Diamonde Christian, 19, Proctorville.
• Cory Michael Bamer, 30, Willow Wood, and Emily Nicole Napier, 24, Willow Wood.
• Chad Allyn Crank, 47, Willow Wood, and Jean Lee-Ann Smith, 44, Scottown.
