Autumn life writing class debuts Sept. 7

The 68th edition of The Life Writing Class led by author and editor John Patrick Grace will launch online via Zoom from 7:15-9:15 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 7. The class will run for 10 straight weeks.

One or more in-person meetings may be arranged for fully vaccinated participants at a location in or near Huntington.

More than 65 books have been published to date by LWC alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford.

Genres represented by alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.

Grace holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor, and foreign correspondent and has himself authored or co-authored six nonfiction books. He has edited books for both regional and national book publishers.

Fee for the class is $195, or $175 for returning students. To enroll or for further information, call Grace at 304-617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.