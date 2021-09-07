Ernest Montroso

Ernest H. Montroso, 75, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Freda Short Montroso.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

