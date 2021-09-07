September 7, 2021

Harold Hamlin

By Obituaries

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Harold Hamlin

Harold Everett Hamlin, 67, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Burrows Hamlin.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

