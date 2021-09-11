September 11, 2021

Ministers invited to Bible College tour

By Staff Reports

The Ironton Area Ministerial Association is inviting area ministers from the Tri-State area to meet Rev. Rex Howe during a tour of the Tri-State Bible College. He accepted the unanimous vote to be the sixth president of Tri-State Bible College in August 2020. He is also a graduate of the College with a B.A. in Bible/Theology in 2006.

Lunch will be served with Rex being the keynote speaker before a tour of the school at noon on Tuesday. The college is located at 506 Margaret St., South Point. Tri-State Bible College is an independent, non-denominational, co-educational institution of higher education in the traditional Bible college model.

