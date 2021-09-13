Charles Johnson Jr.

Charles Allen Johnson Jr, 46, of Wayne, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, Set. 7, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Carri Vandergriff.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.