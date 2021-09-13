David Clay Sr.

David Eugene Clay Sr. 68, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.