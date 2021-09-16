September 16, 2021

  • 66°

Crystal Murray

By Obituaries

Published 10:12 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

Crystal Murray

Crystal Murray, 42, of South Point, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in Burlington.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend either the Ohio River Revival or Grovefest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business