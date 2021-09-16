Crystal Murray

Crystal Murray, 42, of South Point, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in Burlington.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.