Robert Stamper

Oct. 24, 1933–Sept.15, 2021

Robert Burton Stamper, 87, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021, at his residence. The Rowan County, Kentucky native was born Oct. 24, 1933, a son of the late Mark H. Stamper and Beulah Burton Stamper.

Robert was a 1952 graduate of Hitchens High School and was a member of Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

He retired in 1993 from the T& L department of AK Steel after 39 years of service.

Robert was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed fishing, having coffee with his buddies at McDonald’s, working in the yard and going to church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Georgetta P. Stamper; a son, Robert B. Stamper Jr.; a brother, M.H. Stamper; and two sisters, Phyllis Clevenger and Ella Mae Herron.

Robert is survived by his wife, Maggie Cook Stamper, whom he married Feb. 12, 1983; three children, David (Patty) Stamper, of Centerville, John (Michele) Nance, of Novi, Michigan; and Rhonda (Roger) McIntyre of Stow; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Stamper, of Lexington, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Zachery (Emily) Stamper, Sara (Aaron) White, Jade McIntyre, Ross Stamper, Laura (Jake) Rothermel, Tre McIntyre, Trent McIntyre and Megan Nance; four great grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Gail Queen, of Ironton.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Stamper family will receive guests Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.