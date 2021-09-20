Erma Thompson

Erma Lavon Thompson, 84, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Tommy Lee Thompson.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

