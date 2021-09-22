Linda Kellogg
Linda Kellogg
Linda L. Kellogg, 74 of Ironton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mickey Kellogg.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Darrell Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You Might Like
Robert Dever Sr.
Robert Dever Sr. Jan. 26, 1936–Sept. 20, 2021 Robert Joseph Dever Sr., 85, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Sept.... read more