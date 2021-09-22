Linda Kellogg

Linda L. Kellogg, 74 of Ironton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Linda is survived by her husband, Mickey Kellogg.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Darrell Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

