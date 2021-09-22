Trubby May

Trubby May, 73, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his son’s residence.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Military Rites will be performed by VFW Post 8850.

To offer the May family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.