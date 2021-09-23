James Aldridge
James “Ronnie” Aldridge, 69, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Rita (Scaggs) Aldridge.
Graveside service will be Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, with Brother Mike Bevins officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m.–noon at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.
To offer condolences to the Aldridge family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
