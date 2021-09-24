Applications being taken for Big Cover Up grant

Projects aimed at helping students in need in Lawrence County

HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is now accepting grant proposals from area high schools for The Big Cover Up student initiative grant.

The Big Cover Up is a matching grant available to school-based student service clubs that develop a project to provide coats, hats, gloves, other necessary warm clothing and personal necessities to students in need. Schools in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, and Mason counties in West Virginia, and in Lawrence County are eligible to apply.

“The needs of our community are especially great as we continue to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, and this program is a wonderful way to empower students to address those needs directly,” Lara Lawson, director of community impact, said.

Matching funds raised by student groups are not required to be dollar-for-dollar for grant funds; monies raised, in-kind contributions, or discounts from retailers all can be counted as match. Each project must have a faculty sponsor and the project must be student-led and student-driven.

Grant awards are generously funded through a donation from Advantage Toyota. The application and complete project guidelines are available by contacting Lawson at 304-523-8929, ext. 114, by e-mail to lara.lawson@unitedwayrivercities.org or accessing the application directly at www.unitedwayrivercities.org/bigcoverupapp. The deadline is October 15, 2021.

Last year, recipients from Lawrence County included:

• Symmes Valley High School’s Student Council in Lawrence County – awarded $2,000 to provide winter clothes and food to feeder elementary students.

• Fairland High School’s BETA Club in Lawrence County – awarded $1,500 to provide clothes, coats and shoes to feeder elementary students.

• South Point High School’s Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta and Student Council in Lawrence County – awarded $2,000 to provide winter clothes and Christmas gifts to feeder elementary students.

United Way of the River Cities is a nonprofit organization, the mission of which is to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in their community.

To learn more about the United Way of the River Cities or to donate please visit unitedwayrivercities.org.