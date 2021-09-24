Sally Hall

Dec. 26, 1941–Sept. 22, 2021

Sally Ann (Duty) Hall, 81, of Ironton, passed away Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Healthcare- Dearborn, Indiana.

Mrs. Hall was born Dec. 26, 1941, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Harold F. and Rose Mary (Blankenship) Duty.

Sally was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and retired in 2001 after 30 years of service for Sunset Nursing Home, where she worked as a nursing assistant.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons, James Harold Hall, of Dayton, and Robert Burns Hall Jr., of Marion; two daughters: Katrina Collins and Levenna Fairchild, both of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; brother, Harold Duty, of Ironton; two sisters, Carol Barnett and Mary Lou Jenkins, both of Ironton; and nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 5 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Hall family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.