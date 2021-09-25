Wagenaar receives honor as he retires as St. Mary’s ER-Ironton medical director

James Wagenaar, DO, was honored by the Lawrence County Commissioners for his years of service to the county. He is retiring as the medical director of St. Mary’s ER-Ironton, a member of Mountain Health Network, a position he has held since 2016.

Dr. Wagenaar was presented with a plaque by Ben Mack, MD, the medical director for Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services and the Lawrence County coroner.

“Dr. Wagenaar helped build St. Mary’s ER-Ironton into what it is today,” Mack said. “He has done a great job leading his team. He will be greatly missed.”

In his comments at the meeting, Dr. Wagenaar praised his staff for their hard work during his tenure.

“The Emergency Department is only as good as the people who work there and we have one of the best,” he said. “Most of our staff is from Lawrence County. They take great pride in the facility and they love to take care of patients and love the people of Lawrence County.”

Larry Hutchison, MD, has been named the new medical director for St. Mary’s ER-Ironton. Dr. Hutchison will also continue as the medical director for St. Mary’s ER in Huntington. Dr. Mack, who also serves as an emergency department physician at St. Mary’s ER, will serve as the assistant medical director in Ironton.

“Dr. Wagenaar has assembled a great team in Ironton,” Dr. Hutchison said. “I look forward to working more with them to continue to provide high quality emergency services to the people of Lawrence County.”