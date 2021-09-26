Food distribution scheduled in Lawrence County

Additional community resources, COVID-19 vaccinations to be made available

SOUTH POINT — Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will host a food distribution at the old Grandview Inn in South Point on Thursday.

Food items will be given to families who are residents of Lawrence County and within 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines during the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Grandview Inn is located at 154 County Rd. 450 in South Point.

This event is facilitated by HAPCAP for Health, a HAPCAP initiative designed to improve health outcomes in Southeast Ohio. Food items will be sourced and distributed by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, also a HAPCAP program.

The Lawrence County Health Department will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines to attendees who wish to receive one. Those 18 and older with Medicaid MCP (CareSource, Buckeye, Molina or United Healthcare Community Plan) and receiving their first dose of the vaccine will receive a $100 gift card.

Community information booths will also be available to share resources and program information. Attendees will be able to speak with representatives of Ironton-Lawrence Community Action, Early Childhood Academy, COAD4Kids, PAC and Early Intervention.

Pre-registration is required to attend the food distribution portion of this event. Those seeking to do so should visit freshtrak.com and enter their Lawrence County zip code. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old are required.

Household income is self-declared on site at the event.

Contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 or info@hapcap.org with questions on registration.

HAPCAP will be collaborating with Facing Hunger on two additional distributions this fall. Details for an Oct. 28 and a Nov. 18 distribution will be announced at a later date.

For more information on this event and any of HAPCAP’s programs, call Claire Gysegem, public relations coordinator, at 740-767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.