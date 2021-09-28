September 28, 2021

  • 82°

Eddie McFann

By Obituaries

Published 5:07 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Eddie McFann

Eddie “Ed” McFann, 63, of Ironton, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Lavon Gullett McFann.

There will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the McFann family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you think has the strongest case in the Shake Shoppe lawsuit?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business