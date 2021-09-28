Eddie McFann

Eddie “Ed” McFann, 63, of Ironton, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Lavon Gullett McFann.

There will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the McFann family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.