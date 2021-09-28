Sharla Goff

Aug. 18, 1947–Sept. 21, 2021

Sharla Faye Goff, 74, of Barling, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1947, to the late Marting and Rose Anna Delawder.

She formerly worked for Spahn Cabinets for 15 years and then Rheem Manufacturing.

After Sharla retired, she went to college at UFAS, graduating in 2013 with a degree in education.

She then came out of retirement and worked as a teacher in the Fort Smith Public School System.

Sharla attended The House of Restoration and was formerly a member at Harvest Time Church.

She was a member of the UFAS Alumni Association.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Rice; and her late husband, Lloyd Lee Goff; and three brothers, David, Robert and Joseph Delawder.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, interment will be at Hartford Memorial Park in Hartford, Arkansas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Davis (William), of Hartford, Arkansas; her son, Larry Christopher Rice, of Barling, Arkansas; five sisters, Hope Harris, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Aleta Matlock, of Pocola, Arkansas, Edna Delawder, of Monroe, Louisiana, Mary Hemphill, of Spiro, Arkansas and Rachel Douglas, of Rudy, Arkansas; a brother, Paul Delawder of Mansfield, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Samuel Jordan Humphrey (Dustie), of Howe, Oklahoma, Chloe Madison Humphrey, of Trinidad, Colorado, Ivy Gantt (Dakota), of Van Buren, Victoria Johnson, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Brandan Parkman, of Bossier City, Lousiana, and Robert Collins (Destany), of Hartford, Arkansas.

She is also survived by a special friend, Stephanie Faye Pelow, of Newport, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The House of Restoration, 2201 South 46th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72903, or visit www.thehouseofrestoration.com.

