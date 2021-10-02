Defense sparks Vikings rout of Eagles, 34-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BEAVER — The Symmes Valley defense told the Vikings’ offense, “We’ve got your back.”

With the offense still working to get back in full gear after a 10-day COVID shutdown, the defense was on task as the Vikings shut down the Eastern Eagles 34-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

Symmes Valley (6-0, 1-0) limited the Eagles (1-6, 0-3) to just 128 total yards of offense with 72 on the ground and 56 through the air.

Brayden Webb had 12 tackles, Grayson Walsh 8 stops, Levi Niece 7 tackles, Ethan Patterson 2 interceptions and Eli Patterson recovered a fumble to pace the defense.

“Our defense played extremely well,” said Vikings’ head coach Rusty Webb. “We’re starting to get our legs back under us on offense. The execution is better. We’re moving in the right direction.’

The Vikings took a 13-0 first quarter lead on a 20-yard touchdown run by Niece and then Ethan Patterson ran 5 yards for a score.

Ethan Patterson scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter and Gavan Yates kicked his second of four extra points and it was 20-0 at the half.

Symmes Valley scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter as Ethan Patterson ran 23 yards to find the end zone and a Walsh scooted 15 yards for the final score.

Walsh not only played well on defense but rushed 12 times for 190 yards while also hitting 2-of-7 passes for 25 yards.

Niece carried just 7 times but gained 78 yards with a TD and Patterson had 59 yards on 10 carries with three scores.

Next Friday, Symmes Valley will host Sciotoville East.

Sym. Valley 13 7 14 0 = 34

Eastern 0 0 0 0 = 0

First Quarter

SV — Levi Niece 20 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV — Ethan Patterson 5 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

SV — Ethan Patterson 6 run (Gavan Yates kick)

Third Quarter

SV — Ethan Patterson 23 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV — Grayson Walsh 15 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV BE

First downs 20 8

Rushes-yards 40-370 23-72

Passing yards 25 56

Total yards 395 128

Cmp-Att-Int 2-7-1 6-17-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 9-72 3-35

Punts-average 1-27.0 3-32.3

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 12-190 TD, Ethan Patterson 10-59 3TD, Levi Niece 7-78, Sam McCleese 2-15, Will Jones 2-4, Levi Ross 2-7, Jacob Cade 1-0, Brayden Webb 1-0, Kingston Fields 1-11, Caiden Mount 2-6; Beaver Eastern: Brady Moore 8-46, Dylan Morton 11-19.

PASSING — Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 2-7-1 25; Beaver Eastern: Dylan Morton 6-17-2 56.

RECEIVING — Symmes Valley: Ethan Patterson 1-23, Brayden Webb 1-2; Beaver Eastern: Teagan Werner 1-12, Jace White 1-28.