Friday’s High School Football Scores

Akr. Firestone 24, Akr. North 0

Akr. Manchester 42, Wooster Triway 12

Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 36, Windham 28

Ansonia 26, New Paris National Trail 7

Antwerp 26, Defiance Ayersville 21

Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Smithville 8

Arcadia 51, Cory-Rawson 3

Archbold 47, Metamora Evergreen 0

Ashland Crestview 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 13

Ashtabula Lakeside 31, Chagrin Falls 29

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Circleville 21

Attica Seneca E. 27, Bucyrus Wynford 18

Aurora 49, Cle. Hts. 19

Avon 41, Olmsted Falls 29

Avon Lake 44, Amherst Steele 6

Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Barberton 33, Copley 0

Barnesville 37, Toronto 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Bellevue 26, Sandusky Perkins 0

Bellville Clear Fork 45, Ontario 7

Belmont Union Local 26, Magnolia, W.Va. 23

Beloit W. Branch 43, Carrollton 12

Berea-Midpark 27, Grafton Midview 10

Bishop Hartley 55, Cols. Centennial 14

Blanchester 49, Williamsburg 13

Bloom-Carroll 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Bloomdale Elmwood 56, Pemberville Eastwood 49

Bowerston Conotton Valley 20, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 14

Bridgeport 40, Beallsville 0

Brookfield 40, Newton Falls 7

Brunswick 35, Solon 13

Bucyrus 35, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Burton Berkshire 53, Gates Mills Hawken 42

Byesville Meadowbrook 28, New Lexington 0

Caledonia River Valley 49, Marion Pleasant 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22

Can. McKinley 28, Uniontown Lake 16

Can. South 40, Alliance 25

Canal Winchester 35, Westerville N. 21

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 37, Cols. Bexley 0

Canfield 41, Austintown Fitch 10

Canfield S. Range 41, Niles McKinley 0

Carey 56, Upper Sandusky 0

Centerburg 49, Mt. Gilead 14

Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Madison 15

Chardon 21, New Philadelphia 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Orange 0

Chillicothe 21, Washington C.H. 19

Cin. Anderson 28, Cin. Winton Woods 21

Cin. McNicholas 34, Bishop Fenwick 14

Cin. Princeton 46, Middletown 21

Cin. Summit Country Day 36, Norwood 29

Cin. Taft 50, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Wyoming 18, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Mt. Orab Western Brown 35

Cle. Collinwood 40, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Glenville 52, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Hay 36, Cle. John Marshall 22

Cle. Rhodes 26, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16

Clyde 42, Tiffin Columbian 39

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34, Gallipolis Gallia 25

Cols. Africentric 50, West 6

Cols. DeSales 36, Steubenville 21

Columbia Station Columbia 49, Wellington 14

Columbus Grove 38, Convoy Crestview 0

Coshocton 32, Crooksville 13

Creston Norwayne 56, Rittman 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Brooklyn 7

Dalton 41, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20

Danville 46, Cardington-Lincoln 16

Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Day. Carroll 7

Day. Oakwood 21, Waynesville 20

DeGraff Riverside 44, Sidney Lehman 14

Defiance Tinora 45, Paulding 6

Delaware Buckeye Valley 31, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Hilliard Darby 7

Delphos St. John’s 35, Rockford Parkway 13

Delta 57, Swanton 0

Dover 14, Strongsville 13

Dublin Coffman 34, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, 2OT

Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

E. Can. 41, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Eaton 29, Brookville 7

Edon 56, W. Unity Hilltop 8

Elyria 30, N. Ridgeville 0

Elyria Cath. 41, Westlake 10

Findlay 35, Tol. St. Francis 28

Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14

Frankfort Adena 40, Williamsport Westfall 12

Fremont Ross 34, Tol. St. John’s 10

Gahanna Cols. Academy 29, Ft. Loramie 28

Galion Northmor 24, Howard E. Knox 7

Garfield Hts. 39, Lorain 14

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Campbell Memorial 6

Geneva 40, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Genoa Area 42, Millbury Lake 14

Germantown Valley View 34, Carlisle 14

Gibsonburg 42, Monroeville 7

Glouster Trimble 40, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Granville 32, Bishop Watterson 10

Grove City 20, Westerville Cent. 14

Hamilton 50, Cin. Oak Hills 7

Hamilton Badin 31, Kettering Alter 0

Hanoverton United 47, E. Palestine 12

Harrison 33, Cin. Mt. Healthy 25

Harrod Allen E. 49, Delphos Jefferson 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 15, Sherwood Fairview 13

Hubbard 49, Cortland Lakeview 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 18

Huron 21, Oak Harbor 14

Independence 36, Warrensville Hts. 6

Ironton 54, Ironton Rock Hill 6

Jackson 56, Greenfield McClain 13

Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0

Kansas Lakota 40, Castalia Margaretta 7

Kettering Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6

Kirtland 30, Perry 6

LaGrange Keystone 14, Sheffield Brookside 6

Lancaster 30, Groveport-Madison 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Columbiana Crestview 13

Lees Creek E. Clinton 35, Fayetteville-Perry 27

Leipsic 28, Bluffton 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 28, Thomas Worthington 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 48, Urbana 21

Liberty Center 55, Bryan 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7, Cin. Colerain 6

Lima Bath 17, Defiance 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 30, Beverly Ft. Frye 23

Lima Perry 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Lisbon Beaver 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

London 29, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 33, Cin. St. Xavier 32

Loveland 44, Cin. Walnut Hills 19

Lucas 36, Tiffin Calvert 14

Macedonia Nordonia 29, Hudson 28

Malvern 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 24

Mansfield Sr. 28, Ashland 24

Mantua Crestwood 64, Wickliffe 16

Maria Stein Marion Local 30, Ft. Recovery 0

Marion Elgin 48, Morral Ridgedale 13

Marysville 34, Dublin Jerome 0

Mason 43, Cin. Sycamore 40

Massillon Jackson 31, Can. Glenoak 0

McComb 14, Arlington 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44, Dola Hardin Northern 22

Mechanicsburg 34, Spring. NE 7

Medina 35, Mentor 14

Medina Buckeye 57, Parma Normandy 12

Medina Highland 55, Richfield Revere 14

Middlefield Cardinal 33, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Milan Edison 48, Willard 13

Milford Center Fairbanks 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 27, Lexington 10

Milton-Union 51, Covington 0

Monroe 28, Franklin 7

N. Baltimore 40, Vanlue 14

N. Can. Hoover 27, Massillon Perry 10

N. Olmsted 29, Bay Village Bay 28

Napoleon 51, Holland Springfield 6

New Albany 31, Gahanna Lincoln 3

New Bremen 35, Minster 7

New Concord John Glenn 48, Warsaw River View 14

New Madison Tri-Village 53, Arcanum 28

New Middletown Spring. 51, Atwater Waterloo 0

Northwood 42, Montpelier 6

Norton 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 3

Oberlin Firelands 34, Lorain Clearview 18

Oregon Stritch 28, Tol. Ottawa Hills 14

Orrville 27, Massillon Tuslaw 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0

Painesville Harvey 16, Youngs. Chaney High School 14

Painesville Riverside 42, Eastlake North 14

Pandora-Gilboa 30, Van Buren 0

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 24, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21, OT

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21, Newark Licking Valley 6

Peninsula Woodridge 51, Mogadore Field 21

Pickerington N. 20, Galloway Westland 7

Piqua 49, Greenville 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 24, Spring. Kenton Ridge 21

Plymouth 60, Ashland Mapleton 38

Poland Seminary 42, Girard 21

Port Clinton 34, Vermilion 0

Portsmouth 44, Chesapeake 12

Ravenna SE 42, Minerva 7

Rayland Buckeye 32, Caldwell 0

Reynoldsburg 62, Newark 0

Richmond Edison 34, E. Liverpool 24

Richwood N. Union 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Riverside Stebbins 38, Fairborn 0

Rocky River 45, Fairview 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 14

Rossford 28, Cols. Eastmoor 27

STVM 49, Youngs. Ursuline 14

Salem 35, Alliance Marlington 17

Salineville Southern 49, Leetonia 14

Sandusky 26, Norwalk 13

Sandusky St. Mary 44, Stryker 14

Shelby 37, Galion 7

Sidney 36, W. Carrollton 6

Slippery Rock, Pa. 49, Conneaut 14

Sparta Highland 41, Fredericktown 20

Spencerville 56, Ada 20

Spring. Cath. Cent. 35, Cedarville 0

Spring. Greenon 42, S. Charleston SE 14

Spring. Shawnee 28, Bellefontaine 14

Springfield 26, Springboro 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 7

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 24, Miami Valley Christian Academy 14

St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14

St. Marys Memorial 48, Kenton 7

St. Paris Graham 54, Spring. NW 18

Streetsboro 62, Akr. Coventry 7

Struthers 56, Jefferson Area 27

Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0

Sullivan Black River 48, Oberlin 20

Sunbury Big Walnut 56, Worthington Kilbourne 28

Sylvania Northview 28, Bowling Green 0

Sylvania Southview 42, Maumee 3

Tallmadge 41, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Thornville Sheridan 26, Zanesville Maysville 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, Oregon Clay 0

Tol. Rogers 26, Tol. Scott 23

Tol. Whitmer 41, Lima Sr. 14

Trenton Edgewood 49, Cin. NW 6

Troy Christian 21, Casstown Miami E. 20

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34, Newcomerstown 0

Uhrichsville Claymont 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Union City Mississinawa Valley 28, Bradford 10

Van Wert 49, Lima Shawnee 14

Versailles 38, Anna 0

Vienna Mathews 38, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Vincent Warren 28, McArthur Vinton County 12

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33, New Lebanon Dixie 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Fairfield 10

W. Jefferson 42, W. Liberty-Salem 28

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13

Wadsworth 21, Stow-Munroe Falls 20

Wapakoneta 30, Elida 13

Warren Harding 21, Youngs. Boardman 10

Warren JFK 48, Rootstown 7

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, Hillsboro 28

Wauseon 21, Hamler Patrick Henry 6

Waverly 42, Lucasville Valley 14

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Crestline 0

Wellsville 28, Lisbon David Anderson 21

West Salem Northwestern 35, Doylestown Chippewa 28

Westerville S. 49, Delaware Hayes 7

Whitehall-Yearling 26, Bishop Ready 25

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Perrysburg 20

Willoughby S. 21, Mayfield 15

Wintersville Indian Creek 26, Martins Ferry 14

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 36, Sarahsville Shenandoah 28

Wooster 39, Mt. Vernon 7

Xenia 40, Vandalia Butler 34

Zanesville W. Muskingum 43, McConnelsville Morgan 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashtabula St. John vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

Cols. Centennial vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.