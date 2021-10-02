Lady Dragons top Lady Timberwolves, 3-2

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SPRING VALLEY, W.Va. — The Fairland Lady Dragons found life on the road to be very livable.

The Lady Dragons traveled across the bridge to West Virginia and fought their way to a 3-2 soccer win over the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves on Saturday.

Maddie Miller had 2 goals while Joelie Jarrell had a goal and an assist to spearhead the win.

Miller scored with an assist from Angela Li at the 35:13 mark of the first half for a 1-0 lead.

Jarrell then scored 11 minutes later with an assist from Olivia White for a 2-0 lead.

The Lady T-Wolves cut the deficit in half with 23:16 lead in the half on a goal by Taylor Hodge.

But Fairland was able to go ahead 3-1 on a goal by Miller with an assist from Jarrell at the 24:16 mark of the second half.

Spring Valley got within 3-2 on a goal by Lydia Smith with 15:48 left but Fairland was able to hold on for the road win.

Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Jessica King had 6 saves.

Fairland will host Gallipolis on Tuesday.

Fairland 2 1 = 3

Spring Valley 1 1 = 2

First Half

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Angela Li) 35:13

Fa – Joelie Jarrell (assist Olivia White) 24:15

SV – Taylor Hodge (unassisted) 23:16

Second Half

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Joelie Jarrell) 24:16

SV – Lydia Smith (unassisted) 15:48