Briggs Library News

4The Phyllis Hamner Local History and Genealogy Room at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton will have new hours through until Oct. 26: Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Information and records may also be requested by emailing genealogy@briggslibrary.org.

4Briggs Library has resumed a full schedule of programs and activities for children, teens, and adults. The public is invited to any Briggs Library event.

4Adults are invited to learn basic Spanish at the South Point library at 2 p.m. Monday. Taught by Johnathan McCormick, the class meets every other Monday including Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15, and Nov. 29. For information call 740-377-2288.

4Children ages three to five and their caregivers are invited to the weekly Preschool Storytime for books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills: 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.

4Elementary-age kids can create, explore, experiment and play at our new Kids Can… Club. Activities may include art, crafts, STEM, games and more! Join us for a different activity at each club event. This week’s Kids Can… Clubs meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Chesapeake library and 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton Library.

4The Anime and Manga Club meets at the Chesapeake library on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Interested young people between the ages of 10 and 17 are invited to the member-directed club to enjoy a variety of Anime and Manga-related activities.

4The Briggs Builders Lego Club for families meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ironton library. The library supplies the Legos and kids supply their imaginations. Legos stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture the creations.

4Teens in grades six to 12 are invited to the twice monthly Teen M.E.E.T (Meet, Eat, Explore, Talk). Hang out with other teens for activities, games, snacks and more. This week, teens meet at the Ironton library at 5 p.m. Monday, the South Point library at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Symmes Valley library at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the Proctorville library at 5 p.m. Thursday.

4For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the program listing on the Upcoming Events calendar.