Lady Pointers rally past Spring Valley

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SPRING VALLEY, W.Va. — OK, you had your fun and now it’s our turn.

After the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves controlled the first half and took a 1-0 lead, the South Point Lady Pointers dominated in the second half as they posted a 4-1 soccer win on Tuesday.

“Tonight, we were a second half team,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins. “Spring Valley scored less than two minutes into the game and we would spend the rest of the game playing catch up.”

The Lady Pointers not only played catch up, they caught and passed the Lady T-Wolves as Keilanee Montgomery and Elaysia Wilburn had 2 goals each.

Jaycie Walters, Jasmyn Jones and Wilburn all had assists while goalkeeper Makinzie Luhrsen registered 7 saves.

“Jones played absolutely excellent in the midfield. She was coming to the ball and finding feet. She made several excellent passes that put us in goal scoring opportunities and drew fouls that led to free kicks that led to goals,” said Jenkins.

“I could not have asked more from Jasmyn Jones tonight.”

Jenkins also had praise for Walters, Pennington and Cassidy.

“We played with three defenders tonight and they did well. Walters, Pennington and Cassidy held their own on the back line limiting their team to only seven shots on goal,” said Jenkins. “Tonight, was a good win for us.”

The Lady Pointers (7-5-1) will host Fairland on Thursday.

South Point 0 4 = 4

Spring Valley 1 0 = 1