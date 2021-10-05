Zackary Dunn

Zackary Ferris Dunn, 30, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6–7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.