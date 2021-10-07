Bridge memorial arch repainted

The arch at the Friends Park in Ironton got a face lift on Saturday.

Mike Parnell of Parnell Painting spent the morning repainting the structure, located near the city’s farmers market.

Ironton aLive purchased the paint for the arch and the concession building, using grant money from PNC Bank, Sam Heighton of Ironton aLive said. The building was painted last month.

Heighton said the new paint job was needed for the arch in order to prevent it from rusting and better preserve it.

The arch is located at the park near the Farmers Market and is a memorial to the old Ironton-Russell bridge, from which it was taken. The old bridge closed five years ago, just before Thanksgiving, and was demolished in 2017. It was replaced by the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge.

Earlier this year, a replica of the old bridge was mounted on the top of the arch.