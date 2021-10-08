Pumpkins on Vernon set for Saturday

With fall in full swing, a popular vendor fair is returning to downtown Ironton.

The third annual Pumpkins on Vernon is set for 10 a.m.-4p.m. on Saturday.

“We have 60 vendors lined up from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia,” Valerie Freeman, owner of Treasures From the Valley, said.

The event is being organized by Freeman and Denise Coleman, owner of Cardinal Wishes, both located on Vernon Street.

The street will be closed to traffic that day for the event, which will be filled with vendor tents.

In addition to vendors, there will be food and live entertainment.

“The Shake Shoppe will be there, and we will also have kettle corn and cotton candy,” Freeman said.

Pumpkins on Vernon began in 2019 and is one of multiple vendor fairs the two shops organize throughout the year.